Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

