Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Banner by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 383,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $21,656,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider Activity at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.