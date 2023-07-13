Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,932 shares of company stock valued at $77,282,418. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.