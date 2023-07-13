Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

