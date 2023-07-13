Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

