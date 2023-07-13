Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.