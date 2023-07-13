Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $460,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

