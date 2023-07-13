Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BSCO opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

