Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

