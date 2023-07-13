Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.67 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.