Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

