Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Block by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Insider Activity at Block

Block Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,856 shares of company stock worth $7,430,415. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.