Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 755.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after acquiring an additional 719,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,675 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME opened at $181.31 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.