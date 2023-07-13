Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -137.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

