Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PBF Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:PBF opened at $40.35 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.
PBF Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.
