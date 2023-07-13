Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 437,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.