Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Activity

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.57%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

