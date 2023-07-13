Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.12 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

