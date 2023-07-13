Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,972 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.40, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.