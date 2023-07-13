Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:XBAP opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

