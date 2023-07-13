Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

