Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.