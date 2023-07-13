SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $962.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,100 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

