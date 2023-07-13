Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.36 and traded as low as C$11.34. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 175,183 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$838.08 million, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.