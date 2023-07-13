Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.36 and traded as low as C$11.34. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 175,183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$838.08 million, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -376.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.