SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

