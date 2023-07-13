Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.47. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 4,170 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

