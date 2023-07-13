Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

