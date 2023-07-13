Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given New £113 Price Target at HSBC

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from £120 ($154.38) to £113 ($145.38) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.