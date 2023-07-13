Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 797 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.19) to GBX 805 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

