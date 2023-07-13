Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 797 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.19) to GBX 805 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.