Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

