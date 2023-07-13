Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SU stock opened at C$39.16 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

