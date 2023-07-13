Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.60.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.91. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.