SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.