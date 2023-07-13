T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

