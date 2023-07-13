Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $76.74

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.74 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.91). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,392,098 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.41. The firm has a market cap of £459.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

Target Healthcare REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

