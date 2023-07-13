Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 759.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,374,840.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,248.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,098. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

