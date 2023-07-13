Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.
Telstra Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.
About Telstra
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
