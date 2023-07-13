Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $215.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.16.

TSLA stock opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $862.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 24.6% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 81.0% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.3% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

