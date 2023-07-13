Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.38 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

