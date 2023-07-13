Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.89.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.38 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

