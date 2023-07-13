The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of AES worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

