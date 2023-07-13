The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.84% of Andersons worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 109.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 15.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.