TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
TOD’S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
About TOD’S
