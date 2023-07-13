TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

About TOD’S

(Get Free Report)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.