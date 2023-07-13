TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

