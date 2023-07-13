TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.