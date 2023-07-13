TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Lowered to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50.
RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.50.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.3 %
TSE RNW opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05.
TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.14%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta Renewables
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.