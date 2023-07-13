TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Lowered to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE RNW opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.