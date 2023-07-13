Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE TREX opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.