Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 222 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.