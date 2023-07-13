UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

UMH stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $17,002. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in UMH Properties by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

