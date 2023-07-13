United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

